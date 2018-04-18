Gladys Louise Scott

Funeral services for Gladys Louise Scott, age 94, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Mrs. Scott died Saturday, April 14, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will begin Friday morning from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm.Mrs. Scott will lie in state Saturday morning at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 am until time of service.