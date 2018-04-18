Increasing Clouds And Mild; Slight Chance Of Rain

Weather Update:

We’ll start the day today with sunshine and mild temperatures. We’re currently in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. It will be on the breezy side again through this morning. Clouds will gradually increase as a cold front draws closer through late morning and this afternoon. The hourly high resolution data still spits out a few light showers here and there as the front passes, however the surface dew point temperatures are still on the dry side. I am not expecting widespread rain showers, but a few will be possible especially south of I-40 as the front presses south and encounters a slightly deeper pool of moisture towards north Alabama and Mississippi.

