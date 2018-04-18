Local author visits JSCC for National Poetry Month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at one local college are celebrating National Poetry Month.

Jackson State Community College students got a chance to hear from a local author.

On Wednesday, students in the honors program and creative writing club heard from author and poet James Cherry.

Cherry read from his own work and discussed the writing process with students.

Cherry says he hopes those who attended leave with an understanding of the importance of poetry.

“Poetry is essential. It’s a necessity, just like air and food,” Cherry said. “Poetry helps us to understand life and put things into perspective.”

The event was free and open to the public.

Cherry’s next stop will be in Montgomery, Alabama, for a national book festival.