Make A Wish surprises Jackson boy with movie role

JACKSON, Tenn.–A Jackson teen diagnosed with cancer will be up on the big screen soon thanks to Make a Wish.

At 17-years-old, Trey Jones was diagnosed with leukemia and now at 19-years-old, he is cancer free. Wednesday night, Make A Wish volunteers picked him up in a limo and brought him on to the red carpet at the Ned in Downtown Jackson.

The Make A Wish Foundation surprised him with a movie role in the “Grey Hound” starring Tom Hanks.

Jones and his a family plan to drive to Baton Rouge, Louisiana Thursday to start recording.

He was also presented a key to the city.