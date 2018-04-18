Patchy Frost Possible Friday Morning

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. – Wednesday

We had several dozen photos sent in to us on social media and email this evening of the strange looking clouds we had overhead tonight! That was from the cold front that moved through the Mid-South bringing a tenth or two of an inch of rain to spots that had the heaviest rain. That should be it for the wet weather for the rest of the week before it returns on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

TONIGHT

It’s currently still in the 60s or 70s across West Tennessee but a cold front coming tonight will drop the temperatures again. It will be a chilly night after midnight though, and yet the windy weather will keep frost from forming.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with high temperatures in just the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 15 miles during the day tomorrow but overnight Thursday into Friday morning, winds will become lighter. This will bring us a better chance for frost with temperatures dropping to the middle 30s Friday morning. Our next best chance for rain returns on Sunday when another soaking is expected for West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

