‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign aims to save lives in emergencies

JACKSON, Tenn. — A nationwide campaign is underway to help teach ordinary people how to respond in emergencies.

From terrorism to mass shootings to car accidents, victims can die within minutes from uncontrolled bleeding.

The Stop the Bleed program teaches the public how to pack a wound and apply a tourniquet to control bleeding until help arrives.

The program was launched after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

Trauma experts say the goal is to make this training as common as CPR.

To find out where you can receive training, visit bleedingcontrol.org.