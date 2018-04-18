Store raided, officers search for drugs

JACKSON, Tenn. — A sign outside D & L Grocery clearly reads “No Drugs,” but that’s what officers say they were searching for Wednesday afternoon.

“We executed a narcotics search warrant here,” Capt. Derick Tisdale with the Jackson Police Department said.

Capt. Tisdale said the department’s SWAT team along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department raided the store as a joint effort.

“This is part of our continued efforts in making the streets of Jackson as safe as possible,” Capt. Tisdale said.

It was a very active scene as officers lined Roosevelt Street, an area store owner Kisha Sanders usually describes as quiet.

“This is a quiet area for us,” Sanders said. “I know some things go on, but not our store.”

Sanders says she was taken by surprise. She says she was not aware of any drug activity within her store.

“I was really overwhelmed, and so when I was able to speak to one of the officers, he let me know what was going on,” she said.

While Sanders hopes to keep running her business as usual, officers like Capt. Tisdale hope to make the area a safer place.

“That’s what we work towards on a daily basis,” he said.

Jackson police said several people are in custody following the search, but have not released any information on whether anything was found or who was arrested.

Jackson police said they will release more information when it becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation.