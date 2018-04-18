Suspect in Gibson shooting turns himself in

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Gibson last week is in custody.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas confirmed Braxton Hill, who was wanted in connection with a shooting at an apartment on Highway 79 near Gibson, is now in custody.

Hill turned himself in to the Humboldt Police Department around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hill is currently held in the Gibson County Correctional Complex without bond. He was wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The shooting stemmed from an argument in which the victim, identified as Marico Echols, was attempting to sell an AR-15 style gun to Jaycent Cox and Hill.

Cox turned himself in on April 10 after the shooting. Echols was charged with felony drug charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.