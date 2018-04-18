Truman G. Masters

Truman G. Masters, age 74, died Sunday, April 15, 2018 at his residence in Humboldt. He was born in Humboldt to the parents of Albert and Eva Johnson Masters. He was retired and spent most of his life as a Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor and had experience in Forensic Science, Domestic Violence, and was a State of Tennessee Department of Health Licensed Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselor.

He is survived by two sons, Richard (Michelle) Masters of Humboldt, TN, Mike (Anita) Masters of Jackson, TN, and one daughter, Tina Diffey of Humboldt, TN, seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Bruce Pigue officiating. Burial will follow in White Rose Cemetery in Gibson, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 12:00 noon until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers to serve are Joe Pyron, Frank Wood, Terrance Hamm, Rick Luttrell, J.C. Moore, Bobby Kleim, and Richard Masters.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 731-668-1111

www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com