Velma C. Churchwell

Velma C. Churchwell, age 87, died on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Maplewood Healthcare of Jackson.

A native of Somerville, TN, Velma was born on December 28, 1930, the daughter of the late James Milton and Clara Taylor Montague. She was married to Harold Churchwell who preceded her in death in 2016. Her family was everything to her and she took pride in doing for them. She was a member of the North Jackson Church of Christ, where she was known for her cakes and pies. She had a talent for floral design particularly wedding flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Churchwell of Charlotte, NC and Steve Churchwell and wife Glenda of Jackson, TN and a brother, James Edward Montague of Eads, TN.

SERVICE: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Liberty-All Cemetery near Huntingdon, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.

