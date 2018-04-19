3 arrested after search of Savannah home

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges after officers searched a home in Savannah.

Samantha Brown, 27, Casey Johnson, 35, and Thomas Karr, 28, all of Savannah, were arrested after officers searched a home Wednesday on Park Street in Savannah, according to a release from the Savannah Police Department.

Officers from the Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department and 24th Drug Task Force executed the search warrant after investigators learned that stolen property from recent burglaries and illegal drugs could be inside the home, according to the release.

Police say multiple items of stolen property were recovered from the home.

Johnson faces charges of theft of property under $1,000 and two counts of burglary.

Karr faces charges of theft of property under $1,000.

Brown and Johnson also face charges of possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say additional charges could stem from the investigation.