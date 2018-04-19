Circle K hosts ‘Fuel Our School’ fundraising campaign for North Side

JACKSON, Tenn. — Proceeds from a specially-marked pump at the Circle K in north Jackson are going to a local school.

North Side High School was selected for the second year in a row to kick off Circle K’s annual Fuel Our School fundraising campaign.

Students, parents and teachers were all at the event.

Principal Jason Bridgeman talks about how the store is part of the big family at North Side.

“They are part of our community. They are our school community right down the street,” Bridgeman said. “Our students and our parents shop there every day, so they felt like it was just a good choice. We do appreciate it, but we are one big family here over at the north side of Jackson.”

One cent of every gallon is donated to the school. The school can reach up to $2,000 from the campaign.