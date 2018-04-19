FHU holds annual sports banquet, keynote speaker former Vols player Inky Johnson

HENDERSON, Tenn.–A former Tennessee Volunteer visits Freed-Hardeman University for an annual sports banquet.

Inky Johnson, who played for the Tennessee Vols until an injury left his arm paralyzed, spoke at FHU’s annual Sports Advisory Council Benefit Dinner, Thursday night. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Johnson about his life’s story.

“My story is that of dreams aspirations getting close to making that manifest you know and then having it shattered you know and fighting up hill against the opposition, adversity and the challenges but also embracing it and figuring about how can I ad value to the world,” said Johnson.

The benefit dinner raises money each year for intercollegiate athletic programs at Freed-Hardeman University.