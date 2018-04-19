Frost Advisory Issued for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Thursday

A Frost Advisory has been issued for nearly all of West Tennessee from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. The counties colored in blue show where a frost is likeliest.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise tomorrow morning so it’s not time to put those plants in just yet! We need light winds to form frost overnight and it looks like we’ll have just that. Skies will become mostly clear overnight as well.

Thankfully, tomorrow will be warmer as temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 60s Friday afternoon! Look for clear skies and with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We’ll be able to stay dry throughout the day and continue to receive rain-free conditions until late Saturday night. Showers will be likely to return on Sunday when another substantial amount of rain may fall. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

