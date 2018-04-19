Jackson Amphitheater to kick off 2018 season May 4

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson‘s Amphitheater at the Market is set to kick off the 2018 season May 4.

The Amp is located in downtown Jackson behind the West Tennessee Farmers’ Market.

Eleven free performances are planned for the second season:

5/4 Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes (Josh Smith)

5/18 Kimberlie Helton Band

6/8 King Beez

6/29 Little Boys Blue

7/6 Caleb Minter

7/27 Stacy Mitchhart

8/10 Bryan Moffitt

8/24 Iron Horse

9/7 Jimmy Church Band

9/15 Special Concert (To Be Announced)

9/21 The Doublewides

You can find more information about the Amp at their Facebook page.