Jackson-Madison Co. EMA to host church security workshop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Congregations can now prepare better for emergencies.

Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Marty Clements will hold a workshop this weekend.

The workshop is available for faith-based organizations and churches to help them put together a plan for any emergency situation.

The workshop will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 21, at the EMA office on Grady Montgomery Drive.

The workshop costs $12 per person for class materials. You do not have to pre-register for the class.

Clements tells us what to expect in the class.

“So, in our plans, we talk about a medical team and we talk about security, safety, things that they need to do at their church,” Clements said. “But to train their security team or safety team as a team, not just a bunch of individuals out there.”