Jackson-Madison County inducts five new members to the Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County 33rd annual Sports Hall of Fame banquet took place Thursday night, five people were inducted:

Former TCA softball player, Ivy Renfroe. She was a softball pitcher for the Lions and the University of Tennessee. She helped lead TCA to state championships in 2006, 2007 and 2009. Renfroe also played a key role in helping the Lady Vols reach the Women’s College World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Current USJ softball coach, Brian Dunn. He’s been coaching softball for 24-years, including stops at Riverside High, Union University. He also helped lead the Lady Bruins to state championships in 2010 and 2012. Dunn was elected to the Tennessee Softball Coaching Association class of 2014 Hall of Fame.

Libby Cash a former Jackson High football player. He graduated in 1961 and attended the University of Mississippi on a scholarship. After one season he transferred to Delta State University where he was a Division II All-American, Honorable Mention.

Jodie Parrish, a former South Side Lady Hawk basketball member. She graduated in 1970 and was the leading scorer for the Lady Hawks all three years of her high school career. She went on to play at Union University earning the first-ever Most Valuable Women’s basketball player in 1974.

Ryan Scott, a member of the 2003 JCM football team. After graduating, Scott attended the University of Memphis where he lettered four years as a wide receiver. As a Tiger he ranks fourth all-time in receptions with 114 and seventh in receiving yards with 1,527.