Man charged in Hardeman Co. gas station robbery

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a February robbery at a Whiteville gas station.

Jamarcus Murdock has been charged with aggravated robbery after court documents say he and two other men took around $400 and various cigars from the Whiteville Food Mart on U.S. Highway 64.

Murdock was identified by a witness as one of the individuals involved in the robbery, according to court documents.

Court documents say Murdock also told the witness he was involved in the robbery.

Court documents say Murdock was interviewed by investigators April 9 at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and gave statements to investigators about his whereabouts at the time of the robbery and who he was with.

Court documents say those individuals denied being with Murdock.