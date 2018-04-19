Mix Of Sun/Clouds And Chilly Today

Weather Update:

We’ve officially come full circle this week and experienced all seasons this week! We’ll start the day mostly sunny, but clouds will gradually take over and we’ll end up with more of a mix of sun and clouds much of the afternoon. This will be complimented with a north breeze at 10-15 mph that will keep the wind chills in the 40s most of the day. Clouds will decrease this evening giving way to the possibility of frost overnight as temps are expected to fall into the middle to lower 30s. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 1:00 AM Friday morning until 9:00 AM.

