Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/18 – 4/19/18 April 19, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Jimmy Dudley Violation of community corrections 2/17Tyler Stablein Violation of probation 3/17Ashley Shields Failure to appear 4/17Gwenevere Estes Aggravated domestic assault 5/17Haven Permenter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 6/17Jamison Surratt Failure to appear 7/17Jessica Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, DUI, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law 8/17Joshua Parker DUI 9/17Leonard Ferguson Criminal trespass 10/17Maurice Williams Simple domestic assault 11/17Mykhael Carr Theft over $1,000, criminal simulation 12/17Rahkeen Clark Violation of order of protection 13/17Terrance Bogan Vandalism 14/17Troit Maclin Simple domestic assault 15/17William Maples Driving on revoked/suspended license 16/17William Tinker Driving on revoked/suspended license 17/17Willie Jones Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.