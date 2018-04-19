Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/18 – 4/19/18

1/17 Jimmy Dudley Violation of community corrections

2/17 Tyler Stablein Violation of probation

3/17 Ashley Shields Failure to appear

4/17 Gwenevere Estes Aggravated domestic assault



5/17 Haven Permenter Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/17 Jamison Surratt Failure to appear

7/17 Jessica Smith Simple possession/casual exchange, DUI, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law

8/17 Joshua Parker DUI



9/17 Leonard Ferguson Criminal trespass

10/17 Maurice Williams Simple domestic assault

11/17 Mykhael Carr Theft over $1,000, criminal simulation

12/17 Rahkeen Clark Violation of order of protection



13/17 Terrance Bogan Vandalism

14/17 Troit Maclin Simple domestic assault

15/17 William Maples Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/17 William Tinker Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/17 Willie Jones Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.