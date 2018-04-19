Ramona (Griffin) Mitchell

Ramona (Griffin) Mitchell, died at the age of 81 on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Weakley County Rehab & Nursing Center in Dresden where she resided for the last 5 years.

Mrs. Mitchell was born in Chesnut Glade Community near Latham, TN on May 6, 1936 to her parents Wayne and Jewel Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Hermon E. Mitchell, a daughter Teresa Redmond, and her brother Kenneth Griffin. She is survived by her daughter Cathy Mitchell of Dallas, TX and her son & son-in-law Harold Mitchell and Stephen Adams of St Louis, MO, her sister Linda Boik and Harry Barber of Woodland, MI, two grandchildren Ruth Redmond and Daniel Redmond and one great grandchild, Harrison along with several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Thursday April 19th from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Friday April 20th with Services at 11:00 am at Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel in Dresden. Burial will follow at Sandy Branch Cemetery. Bro. Darrell Pollock will officiate the services.

The family is thankful to the staff of the Weakley County Nursing Home and Asera Care Hospice for their kind and loving care of Ramona, our loving mother, sister and grandmother. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Weakley County Rehab & Nursing Center Activities Department.