Raymond L. Harris, Sr.

Raymond L. Harris, Sr., age 79, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. His funeral service will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Farmer of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Named as pallbearers are grandsons: Dillion Brooks, Garet Brooks, Hunter Brooks, Cole Brooks, and Dakota Ealey. Visitation is scheduled at McEvoy on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Saturday after 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Raymond Harris, Sr. was born December 2, 1938 in Okema, Oklahoma to the late Samuel Ross Harris and the late Flora Rogers Barnes. He married Marilyn Virginia Harrell Harris on July 14, 1968 and she survives in Paris. Ray is also survived by his son: Ray (Angie) Harris, Jr. of Paris; daughters: Pam (Darren) Brooks of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, Tracy (Jason) Wrye of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Carolyn (Mike) Weems of Texas; grandchildren: Dillon (Maddie), Garet, Hunter, and Cole Brooks, Jessica and Natalie Gean, Dakota Ealey, Hannah Dunning, Michelle Cacioppo, Ashley Gonzalez, Desiree’ Weems; six great-grandchildren; sister: Shirley Meyers of Idaho; and brother: Danny Harris of South Carolina. Besides his parents, Ray is preceded in death by two sisters: Goldie Thomas and Barbara Harris and three brothers: William, Roy, and Jimmy Harris.

Mr. Harris was a Baptist by faith. He retired after 20 years with the U.S. Coast Guard as 1st Class Boatswain’s Mate out of Paducah, Kentucky. Ray also worked at Holley Carburetor Plant and Tecumseh. His hobbies included fishing and donating blood in which he was awarded as a 10 gallon donor. Ray is also survived by special friends, Kiki, Toto, and Pepe’ Harris.

The family requests that memorials may be made to: Henry County Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242