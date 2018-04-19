Sakeron Louise Collins

Mrs. Sakeron Louise Collins, 51, of Paris died Monday, April 9, 2018, at Henry County Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Rawls Funeral Home.

She was born to the late Robert L. Bobbitt and Zora V. Bobbitt in McKenzie, TN on March 4, 1967. She graduated from McKenzie High School and studied as a Jehovah’s Witness until her death. She was married to Robert Lee Collins, Sr. on October 30, 1987.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Robert Lee Collins, Sr.; children, Shaiann Z. Collins, Robert Lee Collins, Jr. and Cornell D. Collins all of Paris, TN; two sisters, Elaine Bennett of Cleveland, OH and Sakenna (Stanley) Noel of Covington, GA; four brothers, Dwight (Joyce) Bobbitt of Huntingdon, TN, Rev. Donald (Janice) Bobbitt of FL, Robin (Cynthia) Bobbitt of Euclid, OH and John (Pamela) Bobbitt of Maple Heights, OH; three aunts, Gracie Mae Dunlap Thomas of Paris, TN, Stella Hughes and Mae Lois Wardlow both of TN; four uncles, James (Theresa) Bobbitt of Atwood, TN, Leroy (Elise) Bobbitt of Louisville, KY, Willie Dean Bobbitt of TN and Gene Milliken of Paris, TN and a host of nieces and nephews.

