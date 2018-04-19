Salvation Army honors local first responders with dinner

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local first responders were honored for their work.

Nearly 70 of Jackson’s police officers and firefighters enjoyed a dinner in their honor at the Old Country Store.

Thursday night was the first dinner of its kind, held by the Salvation Army to thank those who have donated their time to the community.

“Everyone here is from the local Jackson community and the surrounding areas. They’re the ones that make it possible for us as the Salvation Army to do what we do in this community,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan of the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army plans to host more dinners like this to thank first responders for their support.