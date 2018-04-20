2 charged with vandalizing Jackson high school

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested two people accused of vandalizing a school in south Jackson.

Ashauna Price, 18, and Isiah Martin, 18, appeared Friday in Jackson City Court, both charged with vandalism over $1,000.

Police said they are accused of vandalizing South Side High School on Thursday.

Officers said they pulled the two over and found paint in the car used in the vandalism. Investigators said both suspects also had paint on their clothes.

Price and Martin are both free on $1,000 bond each. They are scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. May 21.