3 charged after grocery store raid in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested three people after raiding a business in east Jackson.

Darius Caldwell, Deandre Caldwell and Montavious Robinson appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on drug counts.

Police raided D & L Grocery on Roosevelt Parkway on Wednesday.

Officers said they found marijuana inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators said Robinson had hydrocodone with someone else’s name torn off the pill bottle.

Darius Caldwell and Robinson are both free on $7,500 bond each. Deandre Caldwell is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.

They all return to court at 1:30 p.m. May 17.