Galli Cribbs reflects on a historic cycle

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Generals infielder and outfielder, Galli Cribbs went for a rare cycle, including an inside the park home run Wednesday afternoon. This was the first time a General has done this since Abraham Almonte back in 2013.

Cribbs said he never imagined hitting for a cycle, but it’s definitely something to be proud of.

“It’s something I never really thought about doing, I mean it’s kind of a hard feat to accomplish,” Cribbs said. “Yesterday things kind of just worked out in my favor and got a couple of nice caroms off the wall and stuff like that so it just kind of worked out.”

Cribbs said after his big day he received a lot of love from fans and people he hadn’t heard from in a while. Now he said he hopes to maintain his high level of play, taking it one day at a time.