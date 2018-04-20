Heavy Rainfall Possible on Sunday

Weather Update – 9:00 p.m. – Friday

We started off near the freezing mark this morning, but the weather will stay out of the range of a frost or a freeze for a while now. We may even be done with a frost or freeze for the rest of the season! However, showers and an isolated thunderstorm in southwest Tennessee, are looking likely for the first half of next week.

Temperatures starting off in the lower 40s in the morning will warm all the way up to the lower and middle 70s Saturday afternoon! While we may start the day with only a few clouds, skies will gradually become mostly cloudy or even overcast by evening. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour but we’ll stay dry throughout the day. Overnight Saturday night, rain showers will become more likely, especially after midnight, and by sunrise Sunday morning some of that rain may be heavy with temperatures starting out in the middle 50s.

Showers will be likely for most of the day on Sunday with another substantial amount of rain for the area. We could end up dealing with rain even into Monday, and the latest data continues to indicate 1-4″ of rain for West Tennessee. Showers will remain possible off-and-on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week as well. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

