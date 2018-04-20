Keith Runyon announced as the new Tigers head basketball coach

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Friday the Lexington Tigers announced Keith Runyon as their new head boys’ basketball coach. For the past four years, Runyon has served as an assistant coach for the Tigers. He had chances to go elsewhere, but he said there’s no place he’d rather be than in Lexington.

“Lexington is such a special place for me, my family and I came here in 2004 and I tell people I wasn’t born here but I’m from here, we’re not interested in going anywhere else,” Runyon said.

He also said he couldn’t have done any of this without his wife Lori sticking by his side.