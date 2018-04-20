Local sheriff’s department starts program to get convicted felons off the street

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s department is working to get convicted felons off the street with a new program they established.

It’s called the Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Decatur County sheriff Keith Bryd says since the team started in October they’ve cleared over 450 warrants in Decatur County.

Sheriff Bryd says just within the last week the team has arrested two convicted felons armed with sawed off shotguns.

“So they’re doing a really good job at taking care of business. The 450 warrants that they have cleared, a lot of those were over 8, 10 years old,” Byrd said.

Sheriff Byrd says on one of the most recent search warrants served, they found four firearms, meth, marijuana and stolen property.