Madison Co. sheriff warns public about Social Security phone scam

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The sheriff’s office is once again sounding the alarm after a local resident falls prey to a phone scam.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, a local senior citizen lost several thousand dollars this week to a phone scam in which the caller claims to be from the Social Security Administration.

The caller threatens to serve an arrest warrant and demands the person send money to avoid being taken to jail, according to the release.

Sheriff John Mehr urges residents to hang up on these callers and never send them money or gift cards.