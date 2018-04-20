Man who says he dumped wife’s body in TN River charged with murder

HARTSVILLE, Ohio — A man who claimed he threw his wife’s body in the Tennessee River earlier this year has been charged with aggravated murder in Ohio.

Phillip Snider, of Hartsville, Ohio, is currently held on $5 million bond, according to the Hartsville Police Department.

No mugshot is currently available.

Roberta Snider, 70, is believed to have left their Ohio home for a trip to Graceland, but did not return home. Her husband, Phillip Snider, told police that Roberta died of cancer on the way to Memphis in January.

Snider told police that he dumped his wife’s body off of Interstate 40 into the Tennessee River as he returned to Ohio.

We will report more details in this story as they become available.