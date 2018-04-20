Mugshots : Madison County : 4/19/18 – 4/20/18 April 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Robert Sheppard Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Ashauna Price Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Amber Barton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Brian Oneal Smith Jr. Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Byas Wofford IV Possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Courtlyn Collins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Ebony Edwards Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Robert Nelson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Isiah Martin Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Jalen Randles Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Maurice Smith Firearm used in dangerous felony, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Shaiquanda Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Shelby Shaw Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 4/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore