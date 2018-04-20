Officer volunteers, bonds with kids at local elementary school

PARSONS, Tenn. — As school shootings become a more frequent occurrence, one local police officer is spending his time off volunteering at an elementary school.

“Usually, he walks around and talks to all of us. So that’s the best thing about him,” Parsons Elementary first grader Colt Steward said.

For Parsons police officer Kyan King, starting his day off with hugs and high fives has become routine.

“My heart is for the kids. I just really love the kids,” King said. “And any positive role model I can present to them, that’s what I want to do.”

Because Parsons Elementary doesn’t have a permanent school resource officer, King volunteers at the school as an extra level of security.

“They absolutely need to know that we’re here for them,” King said.

Parsons Elementary Assistant Principal Stefanie Steward says after attending a safe school meeting back in February, school staff decided a stronger presence of officers was needed.

She says that’s when Officer King stepped up.

“We actually have a tutoring program that we do after school, and he has stayed several days when he’s technically off the clock,” Steward said.

Steward says along with an extra level of security, Officer King has formed a bond with all the students and staff.

“He’s wonderful with the kids. We just love having him here,” Steward said.

King says it’s important to show kids law enforcement is here to protect.

Officer King has been volunteering at Parsons Elementary School for nearly two months.

School officials say they’re working to get a full-time school resource officer by the next school year.