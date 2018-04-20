A Pleasant Friday Evening Ahead!

Weather Update:

A pleasant evening ahead as skies remain clear with only light breezes, so it want feel that cold. Temperatures will drop to the lower 60s by sunset with overnight lows heading down to around 42 degrees by morning.

Skies will remain clear overnight with warmer temperatures on Saturday as highs will soar to around 71 in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Saturday afternoon with rain approaching late Saturday night. A rainy day ahead on Sunday with breezy winds and heavy rain at times. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain will be likely through Tuesday morning with most of that falling on Sunday.

