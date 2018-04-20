Police arrest man accused of threatening to kill neighbors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his neighbors.

Christopher Bull appeared Friday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated assault charge.

Police said he is accused of yelling racial slurs and threatening to kill his neighbors on Gordon Street on Wednesday. Neighbors told police he also threatened to cut off their heads, according to court documents. Bull allegedly did this while holding and waving a knife, according to court documents.

The judge ordered a mental evaluation for the suspect.

Bull is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.