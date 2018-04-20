Pre-school kids learn about child abuse prevention through games, learning

JACKSON, Tenn.–April is Child Abuse Prevention month. This year’s theme for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse is “Plant smiles, grow giggles, harvest love”.

Friday, pre- schoolers from Forrest Heights Pre-school enjoyed a parade of games and learning.

The kids shared what they have learned so far about Child Abuse Prevention Month and even planted plants together.

Organizers said their goal is to remind everyone in our community that every child deserves respect, unconditional love and a happy childhood.

“All month long, we’re trying to raise awareness about child abuse prevention and things like that and go towards the end of the month we decide to give back to the community and just have some fun,” said Andrea Thiel, the director of victim advocacy for the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

The Exchange Club-Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse serves 20 counties in West Tennessee.