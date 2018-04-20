Resident says pack of dogs stirs up trouble in local community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Mike Young lives in the Five Points Community and says a “pack of dogs” has been killing animals and livestock in his community.

Friday afternoon, Young dug a grave for his deceased cat, so the dogs couldn’t get to his house pet for a second time. Young wants his neighborhood to know there is a pack running and it consists of about 14 dogs.

“Neighbor of mine says he has calves that have gone missing. Sunday morning before I left to go to church, our cat of nine years got killed on my own back deck,” Young said.

Young said he is in contact with the neighbor who owns the livestock and he gave him permission to watch over his livestock.

Young said his “neighbor told the deputy Tuesday that he has taken care of about 13.”

Young said he knows the owners of the dogs and they came to his house to try and talk and smooth things over.

“… but you know after years of incidents like this, there is no smoothing it over now,” Young said.

Young said the dogs ranged “from pits to cross-breeds, and if they run as a pack and the lead dog is bad, they are all bad.”

Young said he has contacted the sheriff’s office and hopes the owners will keep their dogs on their property and prevent these ongoing tragedies.