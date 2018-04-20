University School of Jackson hosts Parents of Alumni Luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — University School of Jackson hosted a Parents of Alumni Luncheon Friday.

The luncheon is part of USJ Weekend, which is sponsored by the school’s alumni association.

They kicked of the event Thursday with their annual student art exhibit.

The luncheon was followed by their softball hall of fame presentation.

Events continue Saturday with a barbecue and alumni soccer game, and end Monday after the first Bruin Classic Golf Tournament.