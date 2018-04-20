UPDATE: Suspect charged in Jackson gas station shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a homicide Sunday night at a north Jackson gas station was arraigned Friday morning in Jackson City Court.

Davante Harris, 27, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Court documents say Harris contacted another person to buy an ounce of marijuana Sunday night.

According to court documents, Harris was driving his white Nissan Altima when he met the person he arranged to buy drugs from and Kevin Minter. The white Altima was previously identified by police as the suspect vehicle in Minter’s death.

A passenger in Harris’ vehicle attempted to rob the man selling marijuana, and Minter got out of the robbery victim’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Court documents say Minter was shot by one of the passengers in Harris’ vehicle.

Harris left the scene with the individual who shot Minter, according to court documents.

Minter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris is currently in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $50,000 bond.