Wall To Wall Sunshine Today!

Weather Update:

After a cold and frosty start to the day we’ll see plenty of sunshine today. Temps will rise through the 40s and 50s pretty quickly this morning. However there will still be an ENE light breeze. That will keep a little bit of a chill to the air. It will warm up this afternoon around the middle to upper 60s. Enjoy!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

