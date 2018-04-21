Dad speaks out after 2 year old son’s death ruled a homicide

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — For the past two years, Jeff Maness says he thought his 2 year old son Rowdy had died from an aneurysm caused by an accidental fall; that is, until earlier this month when he received Rowdy’s autopsy report, stating his death to be a homicide.

“It’s beautiful weather out here right now, and he should be here playing. He should be here. He should be here right now,” said Maness.

Saturday marks the two year anniversary since the death of 2 year old Rowdy Maness. His dad Jeff recollects the day he heard his son had died.

“They airlifted him to Le Bonheur,” Maness said. “From there, he eventually passed away.”

Jeff says he was told Rowdy died from an aneurysm caused by an accident.

“I wasn’t really looking for bruises at this time, because I was told that he had a blood deficiency,” Maness said, “and they didn’t know what happened.”

For two years, Jeff waited on Rowdy’s autopsy report. It finally arriving earlier this month.

“I don’t think I can say it on camera, but I felt disgusted, enraged,” said Rowdy’s dad.

The manner of death, the report says, a homicide caused by blunt head trauma, and Jeff believes it was no accident.

“You don’t bust your eye and break your collar bone from falling off a bed,” Maness said.

The only thing making the situation easier, Jeff said, is knowing that Rowdy was an organ donor, having given several organs to waiting recipients. Kids, he says, he hopes to meet one day.

“It’ll be worth, not worth it but, it’ll make it better,” said Maness.

Until then, Jeff says he wants justice and answers.

“So now this is my chance to stand up for him and fight for him as a father,” Maness said, “and I wont stop fighting for him.”

Maness says a judge has informed him that criminal charges in this case will be filed sometime within in the next few weeks. Stick with WBBJ on air and online for updates.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says this incident is still under investigation.