High speed chase ends with 2 in custody

JACKSON, Tenn — A high speed chase from Memphis ended with two in custody in the hub city.

Jackson police caught up with the suspects on Hollywood Drive and the 45 Bypass shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night. Authorities confirmed the suspects were driving a stolen car.

