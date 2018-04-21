Hundreds attend Denise LaSalle tribute concert

JACKSON, Tenn — West Tennesseans came out to the Oman arena for a night of live R&B to honor a very special lady.

Organizers say they hosted the event as a tribute to the late ‘Queen of Blues’ Denise LaSalle who passed away in January. The musical line up included Tank, John B and Tony Terry. There was also a donation table for LaSalle with organizers collecting money for a music academy. LaSalle’s husband says a summer music camp had always been her dream.

It will start this June on the campus of Lane college.