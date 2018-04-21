Jackson city councilman hosts 23rd annual neighborhood clean-up

JACKSON, Tenn — Volunteers are working to clean up communities and be more environmentally-friendly.

Jackson city councilman Harvey Buchanan hosted his annual spring clean up Saturday morning. More than 200 volunteers planted flowers and cleaned up litter along the streets in the district. Buchanan said the cleanup is in conjunction with the ‘Keep America Beautiful’ project. Buchanan says people shouldn’t wait for a special occasion to clean up.

“Since I’ve been on the city council, we started this annual event to make sure that we stay vital and clean in this district, and it makes others want to clean for the entire city,” Jackson city councilman of District 4, Harvey Buchanan said.

This is the 23rd year for the clean-up. Organizers say the goal is to get more people interested in moving to the area.