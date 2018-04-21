Local volunteers collect donations for Oklahoma wild fire victims

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Americans are known for coming together in emergencies and times of dire need, and this tragic situation in Oklahoma has proven to be no different, as one Hardin County man has inspired a local community to do whatever they can to help.

One Hardin County resident said he was devastated when he heard about the wildfires in Dewey County, Oklahoma.

“I lived in Dewey County for 14 to 15 years and got a lot of friends out there, so I called a friend of mine and asked him what was going on,” said volunteer Carl Burns.

Officials said wildfires have covered over 300,000 acres and burned about 50 homes. Because of this, Burns said, he had to do something; collect donations of hay.

“That’s farm and ranch country. You burn up the grass, you burn up the hay, you’re destroying their livelihood. Their animals have got to eat. They have to have hay to keep going,” Burns said.

Burns is also volunteering to drive one of the two trucks. The trucks themselves as well as fuel are being donated by J.B. Smith Trucking.

“I didn’t think much when he told me about the situation. I said, no we’ll go for it,” said volunteer J.B. Smith.

Volunteers say there are about 23 rolls of hay on one trailer and they have 23 more on another, but they say, they can always use more.

“Most of the county is burnt up. There’s no grass. There’s nothing left,” Burns said.

They said they are also accepting monetary donations to support the volunteer fire stations there in Oklahoma.

“The firemen are actually going into their own pockets and getting money to fuel the trucks to keep fighting the fires,” said Burns.

Smith said, he is grateful to see the community coming together to help their fellow man.

“If everybody helps a little bit, it makes a lot of difference,” Smith said.

If you are interested in making a monetary donation or donating hay to the cause, they will be collecting until Sunday evening. You can contact J.B. Smith Trucking at (731) 925-4500.

As of Friday afternoon, officials say the wildfires in Dewey County, Oklahoma are only about 25 percent contained.