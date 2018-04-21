Madison Academic HS students earn top honors at national competition

FRISCO, Texas — High school students apart of the Madison Academic Decathlon team earn top honors at the United States Academic Decathlon competition in Frisco, Texas.

More than 75 teams from around the U.S. took part in the competition, as well as 25 teams from China and five teams from the United Kingdom. Team member Wells Johnstone, a Madison senior, earned top honors. She finished two days of competition with the highest overall score in Madison’s division.

Madison earned a spot in the national competition by winning its 15th consecutive state title.