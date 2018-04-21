Periods Of Rain Beyond Sunday

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday

After a mostly sunny day with seasonable temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s, that flips around for Sunday. Rain arrives overnight starting light, then becoming moderate at times by early Sunday morning. Lows will drop around the mid 50s with light winds from the east south east at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow:

Boosted the highs for tomorrow slightly but overall will be much cooler, with highs in the low 60s. There will be periods of heavier rain through the day as the a surface low treks slowly to our south. Some models have heavier bands later in the afternoon and there is a small risk for thunderstorms as well. The threat for anything severe is low if any, with a higher chance for a few strong storms in southeastern Arkansas and northern Mississippi. Winds will be breezy at times, coming from the east at around 10-15 mph.

Forecast rainfall will vary but a few models have been putting higher amounts south of I-40, primarily in areas with a higher chance of seeing a few storms. Most places will see at least 1-2 inches widespread and higher localized amounts of 2-3 inches through Tuesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

