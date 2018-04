Pet of the Week: Bullet

JACKSON, Tenn — Bullet is potty and crate trained. He is a happy boy who gets along with other dogs. He is also cat friendly.

Bullet is 2-years-old and is a total sweetheart who loves to give kisses. He has had a long road to recovery due to being shot in the head. He also has been doing heart-worm treatment. Bullet knows a couple commands like sit, stay and stop. Please contact: savingtheanimalstogether.org for your Adoption or Foster application.