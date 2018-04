West Tennesseans celebrate Earth Day at the farmer’s market

JACKSON, Tenn — April 22nd is earth day, but those in the hub city celebrated the holiday early.

Keep Jackson Beautiful hosted the annual festival at the West Tennessee farmer’s market. Those who went had a chance to shop around for flowers and plants, participate in a scavenger hunt, watch a magic show, plus listen to live music.

Organizers say they want to focus on building a clean, healthy, and diverse environment.